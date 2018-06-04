Nzimande: Zuma at heart of fight back by counter-revolutionaries

SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande says a lot has been done to dismantle the ‘parasitic looting of public resources’ during the era of Jacob Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Communist Party (SACP) has accused former president Jacob Zuma of being at the centre of counter-revolutionary forces who are fighting back against anti-corruption measures.

The party held a three-day central committee meeting, which ended in Johannesburg on Sunday.

But he condemns what he calls a fight back from Zuma’s allies.

"In many ways, former president Zuma is at the heart of this fight back, together with a group of discredited individuals."

In KwaZulu-Natal, there have been talks of the formation of a political party by Zuma’s supporters.

Nzimande says it’s not enough for Zuma to say he won’t leave the African National Congress (ANC).

“Comrade JZ must distance himself far from that. It’s not enough for him to say what I was taught by the ANC, I’ll never leave the ANC.”

The SACP says it will continue fighting Zuma as long as he surrounds himself with people who are quote "counter-revolutionary".

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)