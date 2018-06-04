NTA warns of increase in taxi fares following fuel price hike

The alliance says associations will be sending out notices to customers in various taxi hubs as soon as next week about these increases.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) is warning the latest fuel price increase will have a knock-on effect on the fares commuters have to pay.

From Wednesday, petrol will cost you 82 cents more a litre.

Spokesperson Alpheus Mlalazi says prices will be determined by their affiliates.

“So we cannot say as the National Taxi Alliance the fee will be increased by so much but definitely most of our affiliated associations will have to increase the fares.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)