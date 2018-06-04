No profits from N2 Express initiative with City of CT, say taxi bosse
Taxi bosses have threatened to halt operations from Wednesday because of an outstanding dispute with the City of Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN – Taxi bosses from the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) and the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) say they have not made any profit in four years from the N2 Express joint venture with the City of Cape Town.
Taxi commuters in Cape Town are facing a possible disruption of services between Khayelitsha, Mitchell’s Plain and the CBD this week.
Taxi bosses have threatened to halt operations from Wednesday because of an outstanding dispute with the City of Cape Town.
Talks between taxi associations and the City of Cape Town regarding renewing licences for the N2 Express initiative responsible for the operation of MyCiti buses on the N2 between Khayelitsha, Mitchell’s Plain and Cape Town CBD have broken down.
Codeta's Besuthu Ndungane says the association is to meet the national transport department today or tomorrow, and should their demands not be met, services will be suspended from Wednesday.
“For the past four years we’ve never made money from this contract at all. It has just been one of those contracts where we’re sitting with a shell company that is empty, it’s not making money continuously.”
Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant says it is only one of three taxi associations preventing the renewal of operating licences.
“Basically this is a matter for them to resolve.”
Grant has appealed to the taxi industry not to inconvenience commuters.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Nzimande: Zuma at heart of fight back by counter-revolutionaries
-
CT authorities monitor Westlake service delivery protest
-
Malema defends EFF’s campaign against Zuma
-
Jason Rohde murder trial resumes in WC High Court
-
SA Medical Association: Leadership crisis collapsing health sector
-
Five killed in head-on collision in Ekurhuleni
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.