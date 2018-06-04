No profits from N2 Express initiative with City of CT, say taxi bosse

Taxi bosses have threatened to halt operations from Wednesday because of an outstanding dispute with the City of Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN – Taxi bosses from the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) and the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) say they have not made any profit in four years from the N2 Express joint venture with the City of Cape Town.

Taxi commuters in Cape Town are facing a possible disruption of services between Khayelitsha, Mitchell’s Plain and the CBD this week.

Taxi bosses have threatened to halt operations from Wednesday because of an outstanding dispute with the City of Cape Town.

Talks between taxi associations and the City of Cape Town regarding renewing licences for the N2 Express initiative responsible for the operation of MyCiti buses on the N2 between Khayelitsha, Mitchell’s Plain and Cape Town CBD have broken down.

Codeta's Besuthu Ndungane says the association is to meet the national transport department today or tomorrow, and should their demands not be met, services will be suspended from Wednesday.

“For the past four years we’ve never made money from this contract at all. It has just been one of those contracts where we’re sitting with a shell company that is empty, it’s not making money continuously.”

Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant says it is only one of three taxi associations preventing the renewal of operating licences.

“Basically this is a matter for them to resolve.”

Grant has appealed to the taxi industry not to inconvenience commuters.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)