Meeting on renaming CT airport underway

The renaming is part of the Transformation of Heritage Landscape Government Programme.

CAPE TOWN - A public meeting is currently underway at Cape Town International Airport to discuss the renaming process.

Airports in East London, Port Elizabeth and Kimberley will also be renamed.

Monday night's meeting forms part of the public participation process.

Airport Company South Africa's Deidre Davids said: “Please be reminded that you’ve got until 6 June to be part of the conversation and to have your say.”