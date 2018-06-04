Mbombela Municipality gets interdict against striking employees

It's understood the 90 employees went on strike at a major bulk water supply plant on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water says the Mbombela Local Municipality has obtained an interdict preventing striking employees from entering its premises.

It's understood the 90 employees went on strike at a major bulk water supply plant on Thursday, claiming they weren't consulted about their scheduled transfer to the municipality in July.

Rand Water has disputed the workers’ claims and says it will continue to discuss the matter with those concerned.

Spokesperson Justice Mohale explained: “Rand Water subsequently directed its employees to report for duty. This is a temporary arrangement. Rand Water will continue to engage the 90 employees and Mbombela Local Municipality.”

