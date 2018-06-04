May rains an improvement, but CT still under drought conditions, says dept

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

May rains an improvement, but CT still under drought conditions, says dept

A University of Cape Town climatologist, says that based on the current rainfall statistics, Cape Town can expect a normal year ahead.

A wet Somerset Road in Cape Town on a rainy day. Picture: Zunaid Ismael/EWN
A wet Somerset Road in Cape Town on a rainy day. Picture: Zunaid Ismael/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town's winter rains have arrived, but the provincial Department of Environmental Affairs warns the region is still in a drought.

A University of Cape Town climatologist, says that based on the current rainfall statistics, Cape Town can expect a normal year ahead.

The Weather Service says 66 millimetres of rain was measured at the Cape Town International Airport weather station in May.

The long-term average is 62 millimeters.

The service adds that the total rainfall from January to date is 144.1 millimeters, and the long-term average is 134.1 millimeters. Therefore, we are 10.0 millimeters above average.

Hydro-climatologist at UCT's Climate System Analysis Group, Piotr Wolski, says May's rainfall average is an improvement.

“At this stage, we're looking at a normal season. That releases the stress on the water supply system, although it doesn’t solve the water crisis.”

Last week, Cape Town's average water consumption dropped slightly and was recorded at 505 million litres per day down by 20 million litres.

Environmental Affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan, says the recent rains have made an impact but adds that the province needs more than three years of above average rainfall.

“What we've seen in the last few weeks is that there might be slightly above normal rainfall but we are still entering the winter season, and so it’s still largely in the air.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA