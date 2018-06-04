Mashaba in race against time to have Joburg budget approved
The city has to pass the budget before the end of the financial year, which is this month, or face being placed under administration by the provincial government.
JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba will on Monday morning try to convince city council members why it's necessary to increase rates and taxes as proposed in his budget plan.
The R59 billion budget, which was presented last week, hasn't been adopted after the rejection of tariff increases by the African National Congress (ANC) while the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) abstained from the vote.
Time is running out and Mashaba is facing a difficult task this morning.
He has to explain to councillors and debate why the city’s budget must be adopted soon.
The mayor says it’s logical that the tariff increases will have to be passed on to residents as rising costs can’t be absorbed by the city.
“We convince everyone to see sense in this, otherwise we’ve got to reduce our services substantially to our residents.”
But the ANC's Jolidee Matongo says residents can't afford another increase.
“Broader consultation needs to happen on the issue of the tariff hike but also, the inputs of the rates payers association, among others, must be considered when effecting a hike on tariff.”
All eyes will be on the city in the next few weeks to see how it will resolve this impasse.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
