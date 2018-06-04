Malema asks church congregation to pray for EFF
The EFF has promised to help build a church for the congregation in Khutsong which currently worships in a tent.
JOHANNESBURG – As political parties start with campaigns ahead of next year’s general elections, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called on the Faith Gospel Church to pray for his organisation.
Malema and other EFF leaders attended a service at the church in Khutsong on Sunday.
The EFF is taking its campaign to church, even though Malema says it has nothing to do with seeking votes for next year.
“We don’t even want your vote, we just want you one Sunday just to ask the congregation to pray for the EFF.”
But the organisation has promised to help build a church for the congregation which currently worships in a tent.
“We’re here to say to you 'we’re family, we’re one thing'. We want to leave a permanent mark and say thank you.”
Malema has even set a deadline to finish the project in two years.
Elections are next year.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
