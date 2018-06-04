#JaydePanayiotou murder: Luthando Siyoni bail application postponed
Luthando Siyoni appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
CAPE TOWN - The bail application of the man who is believed to have found hit men to execute school teacher Jayde Panayiotou has been postponed to later this week.
Three others, including the deceased's husband Christopher Panayiotou, have already been handed lengthy prison sentences in connection with her murder in April 2015.
Siyoni's bail hearing was meant to continue but there has been a setback due to the unavailability of the State prosecutor. He managed to evade arrest for six months before he was tracked down in Kwazakhele last month.
The accused previously worked for convicted murderer Christopher Panayiotou and is accused of sourcing hit men on behalf of his former employer to have Jayde Panayiotou executed.
Siyoni initially turned state witness, but while on the stand, he was declared a hostile witness and refused to answer any questions put to him by the State. He, therefore, lost immunity from prosecution.
Meanwhile, Panayiotou's serving a life sentence for masterminding his wife's killing.
Sinethemba Nenembe was also handed a life sentence for his role in the murder, while Zolani Sibeko is serving a 15-year jail term.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
