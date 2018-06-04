[LISTEN] WC Transport MEC explains taxi row over N2 Express initiative

CapeTalk | Cape Talk listeners have expressed concern over their safety after some taxi drivers allegedly threatened them against using alternative transport.

CAPE TOWN – With the threat of a possible taxi driver strike in Cape Town from Wednesday, Cape Talk’s Kieno Kammies spoke to Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Donald Grant about the looming strike action.

Taxi bosses have threatened to halt operations because of an outstanding dispute with the City of Cape Town over the N2 Express initiative responsible for the operation of MyCiTi buses on the N2 between Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain and the Cape Town CBD.

Cape Talk listeners have expressed concerns over their safety during the strike, after some taxi drivers allegedly threatened them against using alternative transport.

MEC Grant said: “My appeal to everyone out there is that if you are unhappy about a commercial agreement that you’re in, you cannot take away the rights of others to choose alternatives.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)