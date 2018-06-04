[LISTEN] State of basic education in SA

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702’s Eusebius McKaiser talks to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga regarding how the department plans to phase in history as a compulsory subject in schools.

CAPE TOWN – The state of basic education in South Africa has moved back into the spotlight following a recent proposal to make history compulsory at schools.

Minister Angie Motshekga says the education system has shown healthy growth.

“We’re on an upward trajectory. We’re moving from a very low base, but we’re moving in the right direction.”

Motshekga also explains how the department plans to phase-in history at schools.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)