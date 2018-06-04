[LISTEN] How safe are children in public schools?
Radio 702 | There's been a number of problems at Gauteng schools, including cases of sexual abuse, issues of mismanagement and protests, leading to disruptions to teaching and learning.
JOHANNESBURG - Talk Radio 702's Bongani Bingwa speaks to Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi about how safe are children in the public schooling system?
In 2017, there were 175 reported complaints of physical assault of learners by teachers in Gauteng.
Lesufi convened an SGB summit in Randburg at the weekend, where he officially welcomed newly elected members who will serve over the next three years.
There's been a number of problems at Gauteng schools, including cases of sexual abuse, issues of mismanagement and protests, leading to disruptions to teaching and learning.
Lesufi says most of the principals recommended by SGBs to his department are not suited for the positions.
