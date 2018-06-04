Limpopo govt official to appear in court on rape charge

A 30-year-old woman opened a case against the man after an incident on Friday night.

JOHANNESBURG - A senior Limpopo government official is expected to appear in the Polokwane magistrates court on Monday on a charge of rape.

He was arrested and remains in custody pending his court appearance on Monday morning.

The police's Motlafela Mojapelo says the accused laid a counter case of extortion.

“We really can’t divulge much. She apparently wanted to extort some money from the government official. We can’t speculate on the amount now because that is the evidence that would have to be presented in court.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)