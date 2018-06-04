Lesufi warns Gauteng SGBs against electing unfit principals

Lesufi convened a school governing body summit in Randburg at the weekend, where he officially welcomed newly elected members who will serve over the next three years.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has warned school governing bodies against electing principals that are unfit to lead, thus putting the education of pupils at risk.

There's been a number of problems at Gauteng schools, including cases of sexual abuse, issues of mismanagement and protests, leading to disruptions to teaching and learning.

Lesufi says that most of the principals recommended by SGBs to his department are not suited for the positions.

"You're making our lives difficult and I can confirm here that out of the 10 principals recommended for us to appoint, seven of those principals are not fit and proper to be principals."