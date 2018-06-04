KZN transport authorities working on peace deal between rival taxi groups
A shootout erupted at the Masukwane Taxi Rank on Friday leaving one person dead and four others hurt.
JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal transport authorities are working to reach a peace deal between rival taxi associations following a deadly shooting in Pietermaritzburg.
Police say gunmen stormed the transport hub and opened fire on security guards.
Five suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday in connection with the shooting.
KZN transport authorities say they'll continue talking with taxi operators in Pietermaritzburg to ensure that peace is restored to the area.
The department's Kwanele Ncalane said: “Government is working, and we are not going to leave any stone unturned to this matter, that is why a high-level team of investigators has been dispatched.”
It's believed the dispute is over a lucrative taxi route in the area and Ncalane has once again appealed to taxi operators to respect the rule of law, adding that the matter is before the courts.
"And until such a time when there is a court decision in the matter, we will then be able to look at the implication."
Two of the suspects linked to the shooting handed themselves over to the police on Sunday. The group faces charges of murder and attempted murder.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
