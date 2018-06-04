KPMG SA to lay off 400 workers as part of restructuring plan

JOHANNESBURG - KPMG has announced that it will be re-shaping its business in South Africa that will take into account its recent client losses.

The audit firm has been suffering reputational damage following its links with the Gupta family and a controversial report into the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

In a statement, KPMG says a strategic review of the firm's activities has resulted in a decision to reshape the business with further support and involvement from KPMG international.

This means certain regional offices will close and up to 400 people are expected to leave the firm as it operates a “refocused” advisory business and scales back on its internal business support to reflect its reduced footprint.

KPMG plans to operate out of four hubs in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, and Port Elizabeth.

Leadership changes will involve embedding senior partners from across the international network in the firm for an extended period to strengthen the leadership capacity in South Africa.

KPMG CEO Nhlamulo Dlomu says it’s a difficult day for the firm but these changes are necessary.

“Clearly it’s a difficult day for us. It’s difficult when one is faced with the potential departure of a large number of loyal colleagues. But we find ourselves in a position where we are required to take difficult short decisions in order to best secure the long-term interest for the firm.”

KPMG also says certain parts of the auditing firm simply don't have enough business, making retrenchments inevitable.

Dlomu says the majority of the layoffs will happen at the firm's regional offices which will close down given that there are now fewer clients.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)