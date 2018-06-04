Jason Rohde murder trial resumes in WC High Court

Last week, the property mogul told the court how he and a Spier hotel handyman came across his wife's body in the locked bathroom of their hotel room.

CAPE TOWN - The cross-examination of alleged wife killer Jason Rohde continues on Monday.

Last week, the property mogul told the court how he and a Spier hotel handyman came across his wife's body in the locked bathroom of their hotel room.

He claims that Susan Rohde hanged herself after a fight about his extra-marital affair with a colleague, who was also at the Stellenbosch hotel for a work function in 2016.

Rohde says that he woke up to find the bathroom door locked from the inside.

He contacted hotel reception and a handyman was sent out.

Desmond Daniels unlocked the bathroom door using a screwdriver.

Rohde claims that he then found his wife crouching forward behind the door, hanging from a hair iron cord that was placed tightly around her neck, as it was suspended from a hook on the back of the door.

Daniels disputes this and claims that Susan Rohde was found lying naked on the floor, with the cord placed loosely around her neck.

The State argues that the accused is fabricating his version, but Rohde maintains he's only guilty of causing his wife to commit suicide.