Getting rid of illegal firearms among focus areas in fight against crime
Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole announced the strategy at a briefing in Pretoria on Monday.
PRETORIA - Ridding the streets of illegal firearms is among the focus areas of a nationwide strategy to clamp down on violent crime, such as armed robberies and hijackings.
Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole announced the strategy at a briefing in Pretoria on Monday.
The country has experienced a surge in violent crime in recent weeks which has seen gunfights in city streets and deadly suburban hijackings.
Sitole says they’ve activated dedicated intelligence units to track down illegal firearms.
“This particular operation has a major focus on the availability of guns because it’s through these guns that murders, hijackings and all these crimes are executed.”
Cele says additional resources will be deployed to crime hot spots.
“We will also be dedicating teams to track and arrest wanted suspects.”
The minister has pleaded with the community to work with police to tackle crime.
#Robberies Cele: we will boost the deployment of lieutenant generals in the field, move resrouces to operational level, deploy dedicated teams to track down and arrest wanted criminals. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 4, 2018
#Robberies Sitole: we have a partnership with the SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric). The strategy is fully aligned criminal justice chain. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 4, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Nzimande: Zuma at heart of fight back by counter-revolutionaries
-
Sitole says plans in place to deal with cash-in-transit heists
-
De Lille clarifies radio interview statement
-
KPMG SA to lay off 400 workers as part of restructuring plan
-
Malema defends EFF’s campaign against Zuma
-
Pair sentenced to three years in jail for cable theft
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.