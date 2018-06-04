Getting rid of illegal firearms among focus areas in fight against crime

Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole announced the strategy at a briefing in Pretoria on Monday.

PRETORIA - Ridding the streets of illegal firearms is among the focus areas of a nationwide strategy to clamp down on violent crime, such as armed robberies and hijackings.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole announced the strategy at a briefing in Pretoria on Monday.

The country has experienced a surge in violent crime in recent weeks which has seen gunfights in city streets and deadly suburban hijackings.

Sitole says they’ve activated dedicated intelligence units to track down illegal firearms.

“This particular operation has a major focus on the availability of guns because it’s through these guns that murders, hijackings and all these crimes are executed.”

Cele says additional resources will be deployed to crime hot spots.

“We will also be dedicating teams to track and arrest wanted suspects.”

The minister has pleaded with the community to work with police to tackle crime.

#Robberies Cele: we will boost the deployment of lieutenant generals in the field, move resrouces to operational level, deploy dedicated teams to track down and arrest wanted criminals. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 4, 2018

#Robberies Sitole: we have a partnership with the SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric). The strategy is fully aligned criminal justice chain. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 4, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)