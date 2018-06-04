Gauteng police mum on possible link between MEC, Tshwane mayor's hijackings

Officers are searching for at least three men who made off with Gauteng Sports MEC Faith Mazibuko's state vehicle on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police say they can't confirm or deny if there's any link between Gauteng Sports MEC Faith Mazibuko and Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga, whose cars were recently hijacked.

Her security officer was waiting to escort her after a meeting when he was ambushed.

The police's Mavela Masondo said: "It is alleged that the three-armed suspects accosted the police officer and pointed firearms at him, ordering him to hand over the car keys."

Last month, Msimanga was hijacked in Midrand.

