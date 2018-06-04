Gauteng police mum on possible link between MEC, Tshwane mayor's hijackings
Officers are searching for at least three men who made off with Gauteng Sports MEC Faith Mazibuko's state vehicle on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - Police say they can't confirm or deny if there's any link between Gauteng Sports MEC Faith Mazibuko and Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga, whose cars were recently hijacked.
Officers are searching for at least three men who made off with Mazibuko's state vehicle on Sunday.
Her security officer was waiting to escort her after a meeting when he was ambushed.
The police's Mavela Masondo said: "It is alleged that the three-armed suspects accosted the police officer and pointed firearms at him, ordering him to hand over the car keys."
Last month, Msimanga was hijacked in Midrand.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Nzimande: Zuma at heart of fight back by counter-revolutionaries
-
CT authorities monitor Westlake service delivery protest
-
Malema defends EFF’s campaign against Zuma
-
Jason Rohde murder trial resumes in WC High Court
-
SA Medical Association: Leadership crisis collapsing health sector
-
Five killed in head-on collision in Ekurhuleni
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.