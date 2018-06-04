Gauteng govt concludes Child Protection Week in Thokoza
The Gauteng government wrapped up its programme in Thokoza with a programme aimed at teaching children about their rights and how to protect themselves.
JOHANNESBURG - On the last day of Child Protection Week, the Gauteng government has visited the community of Thokoza where two young girls were recently killed.
The Gauteng government wrapped up its programme in Thokoza with a programme aimed at teaching children about their rights and how to protect themselves.
The Ekurhuleni Municipality's Community Safety MMC Vivian Chauke says it is important communities and parents help children speak out against their perpetrators.
“Discuss it with your families or go to church where they’ll listen to all of the issues.”
About a month ago, the body of Nompumelelo Manono (8) and Nonkululeko Xaba (9) were found near the Maphazela Primary School. No arrests have yet been made. The girls' bodies were found in an open field. One was wrapped in a duvet and the other in a bag.
While no suspects have yet been handcuffed for the crime, children continue to play near the same field where the grim discovery was made.
WATCH: Children Protection Week ends in Thokoza
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Nzimande: Zuma at heart of fight back by counter-revolutionaries
-
De Lille clarifies radio interview statement
-
Sitole says plans in place to deal with cash-in-transit heists
-
KPMG SA to lay off 400 workers as part of restructuring plan
-
Malema defends EFF’s campaign against Zuma
-
Pair sentenced to three years in jail for cable theft
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.