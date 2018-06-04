Gauteng govt concludes Child Protection Week in Thokoza

The Gauteng government wrapped up its programme in Thokoza with a programme aimed at teaching children about their rights and how to protect themselves.

JOHANNESBURG - On the last day of Child Protection Week, the Gauteng government has visited the community of Thokoza where two young girls were recently killed.

The Ekurhuleni Municipality's Community Safety MMC Vivian Chauke says it is important communities and parents help children speak out against their perpetrators.

“Discuss it with your families or go to church where they’ll listen to all of the issues.”

About a month ago, the body of Nompumelelo Manono (8) and Nonkululeko Xaba (9) were found near the Maphazela Primary School. No arrests have yet been made. The girls' bodies were found in an open field. One was wrapped in a duvet and the other in a bag.

While no suspects have yet been handcuffed for the crime, children continue to play near the same field where the grim discovery was made.

WATCH: Children Protection Week ends in Thokoza

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)