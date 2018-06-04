Dlamini Zuma to launch Youth Month programme in Soweto
The event will be held under the theme Live The Legacy Towards a Socio-economically Empowered Youth.
JOHANNESBURG – Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma will on Monday morning launch Youth Month at the Hector Pieterson Memorial Museum in Soweto.
A number of government initiatives aimed at addressing youth unemployment will be unveiled.
Spokesperson for Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation in the Presidency Mlungisi Mtshali says: “It will also give them a clear idea to youth in terms of what their contribution should be, especially since the theme of this year is about embracing the legacy of the youth of 1976 and before.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
