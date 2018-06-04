Discrepancies in evidence between Rohde & handyman highlighted in court
The former property mogul's accused of having strangled his wife Susan Rohde to death at the Spier Wine Estate in Stellenbosch in July 2016 and then staging her suicide.
CAPE TOWN - The State is continuing to highlight discrepancies in evidence between alleged wife killer Jason Rohde and a handyman who was on the scene when his wife's body was found.
Rohde's cross-examination continues in the Western Cape High Court.
But he claims his wife of 23 years took her own life after an ongoing fight about his extramarital affair with a co-worker.
Rohde's facing another tough day on the witness stand as he details how his wife's body was found in the bathroom of their hotel suite.
He claims his spouse was found wearing a robe when he and a handyman who worked at the Spier wine farm discovered her body.
Desmond Daniels has, however, testified Susan Rohde was naked when they found her.
While Rohde disagrees, he concedes there wasn't anything to obscure Daniels' view of a night-gown.
The two men also differ on the exact position the woman was found in.
Rohde says she was crouching forward with a hair iron cord around her neck as it was suspended from the back of a hook behind the bathroom door.
Daniels says the mother of three was found lying naked on the floor with the cord placed loosely around her neck.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
