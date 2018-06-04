De Lille to challenge aspects of DA constitution over her sacking

CAPE TOWN – Patricia de Lille will on Monday challenge aspects of the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s constitution and how the party applied it to oust her.

The DA last month rescinded De Lille’s membership and removed her as Cape Town mayor, saying that she contravened a clause in its constitution by saying she would leave the party during an interview on Radio 702.

De Lille challenged the decision in the Western Cape Magistrates Court and the court suspended the DA’s action and reinstated her as mayor pending today's hearing.

The public humiliation of De Lille has continued, with DA councillors turning their backs on her while she delivered a speech in council.

Later on Thursday, they voted in favour of a motion to strip her of executive powers.

De Lille says going to council for permission on every decision is like walking around with a pass book in Apartheid.

“I have not been found guilty of anything in front of a disciplinary hearing or anything. I have not been consulted or given reasons why the powers have been removed.”

The acting chairperson of the DA caucus in Cape Town, Nikelo Mzuvukile, says even councillors who are supportive of the mayor believe that her powers are excessive.

"They never suffered under Mayor Zille, they never suffered under Dan Plato, that is why the DA was given a mandate."

De Lille's application against the DA's decision to rescind her membership has been set down for the next two days.

