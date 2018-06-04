De Lille: DA acted in bad faith to remove me

De Lille is back in the Western Cape High court to challenge her removal as mayor and DA member.

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille says she does not dispute the contents of the radio interview, on which the Democratic Alliance (DA) has attempted to terminate her DA membership.

But her legal team has argued the party’s recall clause, passed only a week before it attempted to use it against her, is offensive.

Patricia de Lille says the DA has behaved in bad faith in its attempts to remove her.

She alleges it went against its word by bringing its first motion of no confidence against her in February, which she survived.

And then it amended its constitution as a shortcut to get rid of her, while disciplinary proceedings were still underway.

Her legal representative Dali Mpofu says the DA’s recall clause must be consistently applied.

"Clearly that would be offensive to the rights of members to express themselves and more importantly to remain in the party of their choice."



Mpofu says De Lille’s utterances on her intention to resign from the party, were conditional and by punishing her for it, goes against her right to express herself.

WATCH: De Lille in court over DA clause

It’s the contention of De Lille that she serves at the pleasure of the city council and the citizens of Cape Town.

De Lille’s legal team has argued the DA has been using fraudulent means to remove her as Cape Town’s first citizen.

Mpofu says the DA’s use of its recall clause to remove her is merely a smokescreen.

"The body that elected her, which is the council, is the only body that can fire her."

Mpofu’s argued the DA is trying to deceive the court by trying to cancel her membership based on the utterances she made in an interview on Cape Talk and Talk Radio 702.