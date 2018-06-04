De Lille clarifies radio interview statement
Her utterances during the interview with Cape Talk and Talk 702's Eusebius McKaiser show have come under scrutiny in the Western Cape High Court today.
CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille says when she said she would resign during a radio interview, she was referring to her job as mayor and not her position as a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA).
Her utterances during the interview with Cape Talk and Talk Radio 702's Eusebius McKaiser show have come under scrutiny in the Western Cape High Court on Monday, where she is challenging the party's decision to rescind her membership.
[From the archives] LISTEN: Patricia De Lille's interview with Eusebius McKaiser
Although specifically asked in this interview whether she will resign from the DA, De Lille’s lawyer Dali Mpofu has told the court she meant she would quit as mayor once she has cleared her name.
He says she did not mean she would walk away from the DA as interpreted by the party.
Mpofu says misunderstandings happen in radio interviews all the time.
Challenged by Judge Mark Sher as to why De Lille would resign as mayor if the DA cleared her of malfeasance, Mpofu joked that De Lille was not being “charged with stupidity”.
He says she's free to take any decision about her future that she wants.
WATCH LIVE: De Lille in court over DA clause
'WHERE'S THE HARM?'
De Lille's legal team has argued the DA has overreacted by wanting to terminate her party membership.
Advocate Johan de Waal says the party has been unable to prove the harm in her statement in a radio interview that she planned to resign once she has cleared her name.
Her legal team has argued that she has not been given a fair opportunity to defend her utterances the radio interview.
De Waal says 24 hours is not in line with natural justice principles outlined in the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act.
De Waal has also questioned the DA's consistency in applying its cessation clause, and why it has not been used in the same manner against other members.
“Where's the harm, where's the disloyalty? The same with Ms De Lille and Ms [Phumzile] Van Damme? She said: ‘Unless you get your act together on this issue of white privilege, I’m going to resign.’ Where’s the disloyalty?”
The DA will be responding to the arguments on Tuesday.
WATCH: Lawyers argue DA applying clauses inconsistently to remove De Lille
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
