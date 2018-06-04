CT police arrest 456 suspects for various offences

The crimes vary from contempt of court to rape, theft, armed robbery and the possession of drugs.

CAPE TOWN - More than 450 people have been arrested in the Milnerton policing cluster over the past week.

The area covers Milnerton, Tableview, Melkbosstrand, Philadelphia, Moorreesburg, Darling, Riebeeck West and Atlantis.

From 28 May to 3 June, police officers in the Milnerton cluster managed to make 456 arrests. The crimes vary from contempt of court to rape, theft, armed robbery and the possession of drugs.

Some of the suspects arrested over the weekend are appearing in court on Monday. This includes an alleged would-be thief who was caught hiding on a property in Table View on Friday evening.

Officers on patrol spotted a window of a house standing open and discovered a man hiding behind a pillar. He was wearing dark clothes and gloves and the search revealed he was armed with a knife.

The suspect was arrested for being in possession of a dangerous weapon.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)