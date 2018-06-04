CT police arrest 456 suspects for various offences

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

CT police arrest 456 suspects for various offences

The crimes vary from contempt of court to rape, theft, armed robbery and the possession of drugs.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
6 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - More than 450 people have been arrested in the Milnerton policing cluster over the past week.

The area covers Milnerton, Tableview, Melkbosstrand, Philadelphia, Moorreesburg, Darling, Riebeeck West and Atlantis.

From 28 May to 3 June, police officers in the Milnerton cluster managed to make 456 arrests. The crimes vary from contempt of court to rape, theft, armed robbery and the possession of drugs.

Some of the suspects arrested over the weekend are appearing in court on Monday. This includes an alleged would-be thief who was caught hiding on a property in Table View on Friday evening.

Officers on patrol spotted a window of a house standing open and discovered a man hiding behind a pillar. He was wearing dark clothes and gloves and the search revealed he was armed with a knife.

The suspect was arrested for being in possession of a dangerous weapon.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA