CT police arrest 456 suspects for various offences
The crimes vary from contempt of court to rape, theft, armed robbery and the possession of drugs.
CAPE TOWN - More than 450 people have been arrested in the Milnerton policing cluster over the past week.
The area covers Milnerton, Tableview, Melkbosstrand, Philadelphia, Moorreesburg, Darling, Riebeeck West and Atlantis.
From 28 May to 3 June, police officers in the Milnerton cluster managed to make 456 arrests. The crimes vary from contempt of court to rape, theft, armed robbery and the possession of drugs.
Some of the suspects arrested over the weekend are appearing in court on Monday. This includes an alleged would-be thief who was caught hiding on a property in Table View on Friday evening.
Officers on patrol spotted a window of a house standing open and discovered a man hiding behind a pillar. He was wearing dark clothes and gloves and the search revealed he was armed with a knife.
The suspect was arrested for being in possession of a dangerous weapon.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Nzimande: Zuma at heart of fight back by counter-revolutionaries
-
De Lille clarifies radio interview statement
-
Sitole says plans in place to deal with cash-in-transit heists
-
KPMG SA to lay off 400 workers as part of restructuring plan
-
Malema defends EFF’s campaign against Zuma
-
[WATCH LIVE] State continues Jason Rohde cross-examination
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.