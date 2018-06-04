CT authorities monitor Westlake service delivery protest

The demonstration is taking place along Westlake Drive.

CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement officials are monitoring a protest in Westlake on Monday morning.

The section of the road has been barricaded.

Residents are calling for better service delivery.

The city's Maxine Bezuidenhout: "Steenberg Road and Westlake Drive have been closed to traffic due to violent protesting in the area. Motorists are asked to please stay away from Steenberg Road, Tokai Road as well as the Main Road intersections of Steenberg Road and to utilise the main road as an alternative route."

The protest comes after a string of housing and land demonstrations in Mitchells Plain, Vrygrond, Hermanus and Parkwood over the past few weeks.

Housing for backyarders, a day hospital and a safe and well-built taxi rank are just some of the demands included in the Westlake community's memorandum which will handed to city officials today.

March organiser, Amanda Nobande, says protesters plan on blocking streets into and out of the Westlake community from early in the morning, urging all residents to take the day off from work and join the protest.

Councillor Penny East, who will receive the memorandum, confirms permission has been granted for the march to go ahead.