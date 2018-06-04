City of Joburg to hold special meeting over proposed tariff hikes
Last week, the African National Congress (ANC) voted against the increases while the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) abstained.
JOHANNESBURG – The City of Joburg will hold a special council meeting this on Monday morning after Mayor Herman Mashaba's proposed tariff increases were rejected by majority parties.
The city must pass the budget before the end of the financial year, which is this month.
Mashaba says the city cannot absorb some costs, including Rand Water's increase of 12%.
“Including other increments as far as the electricity increment is concern. We can’t absorb it, otherwise the city will not be able to provide you with such critical service.”
The Business Day is reporting that if the budget is not adopted the city could be taken over by provincial government.
Mashaba would not be drawn on that.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
