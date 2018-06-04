Children killed in Bekkersdal shack fire to be remembered at memorial
According to police, their mother was sleeping in a separate room with her youngest child when the fire erupted.
JOHANNESBURG - A memorial service for the three children who died in a shack fire at the Spooktown informal settlement in Bekkersdal will be held on Wednesday.
Two of the children died on the scene while the third died at a hospital. The children were between the ages of two and 11.
The police’s Linkie Lefokane said: “The memorial will be held at the Methodist church in Bekkersdale at 12pm.”
