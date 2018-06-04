Charlotte Maxeke Hospital managers working to identify striking members
Hundreds of workers went on the rampage over unpaid bonuses and many patients were forced out of the building.
JOHANNESBURG - Managers at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital are now studying video footage to identify the perpetrators behind last week's violent protest.
Hundreds of workers went on the rampage over unpaid bonuses and many patients were forced out of the building.
Services at the facility resumed on Friday with rubble from the clashes being removed.
The hospital says it’s not expecting any protests this week.
Spokesperson Lungiswa Mvumvu said: “Our labour relations team is still working on the records, there is a register that is sent to supervisors stating who was not at work and they’re also going to view the videotape and then will make a decision on what measures should be taken.”
WATCH: Chaos at Charlotte Maxeke over unpaid bonuses
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
Nzimande: Zuma at heart of fight back by counter-revolutionaries
-
Sitole says plans in place to deal with cash-in-transit heists
-
De Lille clarifies radio interview statement
-
KPMG SA to lay off 400 workers as part of restructuring plan
-
Malema defends EFF’s campaign against Zuma
-
Meeting on renaming CT airport underway
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.