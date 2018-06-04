Charlotte Maxeke Hospital managers working to identify striking members

Hundreds of workers went on the rampage over unpaid bonuses and many patients were forced out of the building.

JOHANNESBURG - Managers at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital are now studying video footage to identify the perpetrators behind last week's violent protest.

Hundreds of workers went on the rampage over unpaid bonuses and many patients were forced out of the building.

Services at the facility resumed on Friday with rubble from the clashes being removed.

The hospital says it’s not expecting any protests this week.

Spokesperson Lungiswa Mvumvu said: “Our labour relations team is still working on the records, there is a register that is sent to supervisors stating who was not at work and they’re also going to view the videotape and then will make a decision on what measures should be taken.”

WATCH: Chaos at Charlotte Maxeke over unpaid bonuses

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)