Charlotte Maxeke Hospital management embarrassed by strike action

Protesting workers vandalised parts of the hospital over unpaid bonuses last week in what they said was the culmination of months of talks and lack of action by those in charge of the hospital.

JOHANNESBURG – Management at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital has admitted that better communication is needed if they are to avoid a repeat of the recent destructive labour strike at the facility.

Protesting workers vandalised parts of the hospital over unpaid bonuses last week in what they said was the culmination of months of talks and lack of action by those in charge of the hospital.

Management has described the chaos as embarrassing.

Spokesperson Lungiswa Mvumvu has pleaded with staff to remember that they serve vulnerable communities.

“At an appropriate time and when we set timelines, let’s be reasonable and agree that if our needs are not met, we’re going to take it to a level that will address our challenges.”

WATCH: Chaos at Charlotte Maxeke over unpaid bonuses