Charlotte Maxeke Hospital management embarrassed by strike action
Protesting workers vandalised parts of the hospital over unpaid bonuses last week in what they said was the culmination of months of talks and lack of action by those in charge of the hospital.
JOHANNESBURG – Management at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital has admitted that better communication is needed if they are to avoid a repeat of the recent destructive labour strike at the facility.
Protesting workers vandalised parts of the hospital over unpaid bonuses last week in what they said was the culmination of months of talks and lack of action by those in charge of the hospital.
Management has described the chaos as embarrassing.
Spokesperson Lungiswa Mvumvu has pleaded with staff to remember that they serve vulnerable communities.
“At an appropriate time and when we set timelines, let’s be reasonable and agree that if our needs are not met, we’re going to take it to a level that will address our challenges.”
WATCH: Chaos at Charlotte Maxeke over unpaid bonuses
Popular in Local
-
Nzimande: Zuma at heart of fight back by counter-revolutionaries
-
CT authorities monitor Westlake service delivery protest
-
Malema defends EFF’s campaign against Zuma
-
Jason Rohde murder trial resumes in WC High Court
-
SA Medical Association: Leadership crisis collapsing health sector
-
Five killed in head-on collision in Ekurhuleni
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.