Charlotte Maxeke Hospital management embarrassed by strike action

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital management embarrassed by strike action

Protesting workers vandalised parts of the hospital over unpaid bonuses last week in what they said was the culmination of months of talks and lack of action by those in charge of the hospital.

Workers at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg protest on 31 May 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Workers at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg protest on 31 May 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Management at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital has admitted that better communication is needed if they are to avoid a repeat of the recent destructive labour strike at the facility.

Protesting workers vandalised parts of the hospital over unpaid bonuses last week in what they said was the culmination of months of talks and lack of action by those in charge of the hospital.

Management has described the chaos as embarrassing.

Spokesperson Lungiswa Mvumvu has pleaded with staff to remember that they serve vulnerable communities.

“At an appropriate time and when we set timelines, let’s be reasonable and agree that if our needs are not met, we’re going to take it to a level that will address our challenges.”

WATCH: Chaos at Charlotte Maxeke over unpaid bonuses

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA