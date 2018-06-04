Cele, Sitole set to announce plan to tackle aggravated robberies
The announcement follows weeks of targets on cash vans which have seen gun fights and other brazen attacks.
PRETORIA - As the number of cash-in-transit heists continues to rise, Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Commissioner Khehla Sitole are on Monday expected to announce the strategy to tackle aggravated robberies.
The announcement follows weeks of targeted attempts on cash vans, which have seen gunfights and other brazen attacks.
The latest figures reveal that there have been more than 140 cash heists this year alone.
Last week, cash handling industry experts called for the re-establishment of the Justice Cluster’s priority committee to deal with cash-in-transit heists and ATM bombings.
Cele and Sitole have been under growing pressure from both industry players as well as the public to develop a strategy to stop the attacks and arrest the culprits.
It has long been held that factional political battles within key law enforcement agencies have led to the rise in organised crime.
However, the recent appointments of permanent heads of the Hawks and Crime Intelligence are believed to have brought much-needed stability to these key units which will play a critical role in tackling aggravated robberies.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Nzimande: Zuma at heart of fight back by counter-revolutionaries
-
CT authorities monitor Westlake service delivery protest
-
Malema defends EFF’s campaign against Zuma
-
Jason Rohde murder trial resumes in WC High Court
-
SA Medical Association: Leadership crisis collapsing health sector
-
Five killed in head-on collision in Ekurhuleni
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.