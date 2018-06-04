Cele, Sitole set to announce plan to tackle aggravated robberies

The announcement follows weeks of targets on cash vans which have seen gun fights and other brazen attacks.

PRETORIA - As the number of cash-in-transit heists continues to rise, Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Commissioner Khehla Sitole are on Monday expected to announce the strategy to tackle aggravated robberies.

The announcement follows weeks of targeted attempts on cash vans, which have seen gunfights and other brazen attacks.

The latest figures reveal that there have been more than 140 cash heists this year alone.

Last week, cash handling industry experts called for the re-establishment of the Justice Cluster’s priority committee to deal with cash-in-transit heists and ATM bombings.

Cele and Sitole have been under growing pressure from both industry players as well as the public to develop a strategy to stop the attacks and arrest the culprits.

It has long been held that factional political battles within key law enforcement agencies have led to the rise in organised crime.

However, the recent appointments of permanent heads of the Hawks and Crime Intelligence are believed to have brought much-needed stability to these key units which will play a critical role in tackling aggravated robberies.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)