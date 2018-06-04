Cele announces campaign to tackle robberies, violent crimes

The minister made the announcement in Pretoria where he was flanked by National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole and newly appointed Hawks head, Godfrey Lebeya.

PRETORIA – Police Minister Bheki Cele has announced a high-visibility and intelligence-driven campaign to tackle aggravated robberies such as cash-in-transit heists, armed robberies and hijackings.

#Robberies Cele: I have directed top management to adopt an extraordinary approach to tackle violent crimes - this involves a high-density stabilisation intervention. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 4, 2018

#Robberies Cele: we will boost the deployment of lieutenant generals in the field, move resrouces to operational level, deploy dedicated teams to track down and arrest wanted criminals. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 4, 2018

The latest figures reveal there have been at least 140 cash van robberies since the start of the year, many of which involve brazen daylight attacks, gunfights and explosions on suburban streets.

Cele says the intervention will see the migration of resources from administration level to operation level.

"This means that we will be boosted by the deployment of lieutenant-generals. We will also be mobilising ex-police members, who are ordinarily tasked with administrative duties, to augment the visibility of police officers, particularly in identified hotspot areas."

The minister says they will focus their efforts on violent crimes.

"Our intention is to combat crime, among others, cash-in-transit heists, car hijackings, murders, house robberies, gang violence and related crimes, taxi violence and related crimes."

Cele says the operation will see the high-density deployment of uniformed police officers to crime hotspots.

“They’ll be seen on foot and vehicles, supported by the SAPS airwing. There will be continuous search operations and roadblocks for wanted suspects.

General Khehla Sitole says the operation will also involve administration staff being deployed to operational areas.

“During the stabilisation process, there will a migration of resources from the strategic framework to the policing framework.”

Sitole adds more resources will be allocated to combating crime.