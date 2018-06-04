Brics members slam US trade tariffs
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang YI said Brics must form a common position and respond vigorously to protectionisms.
PRETORIA - Foreign ministers of the world's strongest emerging economies have slammed President Donald Trump’s imposition of protectionist tariffs on goods.
At their meeting in Pretoria preparing for the summit of leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics) in July, they carefully avoided naming the US president in their criticism.
Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu tried to hand off a question about US trade tariffs by saying she and her counterparts had not discussed individual countries.
Her Brics counterparts were having none of it.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang YI said Brics must form a common position and respond vigorously to protectionisms.
His Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj says Brics promoted the concept of a global family.
Protectionism is expected to become a hot-button issue at the full Brics summit in Sandton in July.
'UNJUSTIFIED'
British Prime Minister Theresa May told Trump on Monday that US tariffs imposed on EU steel and aluminium imports were “unjustified and deeply disappointing” during a phone call, her spokesman said.
“The prime minister raised the US decision to apply tariffs to EU steel and aluminium imports which she said was unjustified and deeply disappointing,” he told reporters.
“She said the US and UK and EU are close national security allies and we recognise the importance of the values of open and fair trade across the world. The prime minister also underlined the need to safeguard jobs.”
Popular in Local
-
Nzimande: Zuma at heart of fight back by counter-revolutionaries
-
Sitole says plans in place to deal with cash-in-transit heists
-
De Lille clarifies radio interview statement
-
KPMG SA to lay off 400 workers as part of restructuring plan
-
Malema defends EFF’s campaign against Zuma
-
Meeting on renaming CT airport underway
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.