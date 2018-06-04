4 nabbed after MEC Mazibuko’s vehicle hijacking
The MEC's security detail was waiting in the car in the Johannesburg CBD on Sunday to escort her to a meeting when armed men hijacked the vehicle.
JOHANNESBURG - Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the hijacking of a state vehicle belonging to Gauteng MEC Faith Mazibuko.
Her security detail was waiting in the car in the Johannesburg CBD on Sunday to escort her to a meeting when armed men hijacked the vehicle.
They then sped away with the guard inside the car before dumping him near Bosmont.
The police's Mavela Masondo says the suspects were arrested in Eldorado Park earlier on Monday.
“They were found in possession of the vehicle, a firearm believed to be the one taken from the guard and another unlicensed firearm. They will be charged with hijacking, kidnapping as well possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”
Popular in Local
-
Nzimande: Zuma at heart of fight back by counter-revolutionaries
-
De Lille clarifies radio interview statement
-
Sitole says plans in place to deal with cash-in-transit heists
-
KPMG SA to lay off 400 workers as part of restructuring plan
-
Malema defends EFF’s campaign against Zuma
-
[WATCH LIVE] State continues Jason Rohde cross-examination
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.