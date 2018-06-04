4 nabbed after MEC Mazibuko’s vehicle hijacking

The MEC's security detail was waiting in the car in the Johannesburg CBD on Sunday to escort her to a meeting when armed men hijacked the vehicle.

JOHANNESBURG - Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the hijacking of a state vehicle belonging to Gauteng MEC Faith Mazibuko.

They then sped away with the guard inside the car before dumping him near Bosmont.

The police's Mavela Masondo says the suspects were arrested in Eldorado Park earlier on Monday.

“They were found in possession of the vehicle, a firearm believed to be the one taken from the guard and another unlicensed firearm. They will be charged with hijacking, kidnapping as well possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”