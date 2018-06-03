WC govt to donate sanitary towels to Beaufort West, Laingsburg pupils

It's part of the provincial government's plan to make these products freely available to underprivileged girls, many of whom miss class during their menstrual cycle because they can't afford to buy sanitary pads.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department is donating sanitary pads to school pupils in Laingsburg and Beaufort West.

Spokesperson Sihle Ngobese says: “Access to sanitary pads makes a difference in the lives of girls, including ensuring they stay in school and retain their dignity. As a ministry, we’re working to find more sustainable solutions to this problem.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)