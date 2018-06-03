WC govt to donate sanitary towels to Beaufort West, Laingsburg pupils
It's part of the provincial government's plan to make these products freely available to underprivileged girls, many of whom miss class during their menstrual cycle because they can't afford to buy sanitary pads.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department is donating sanitary pads to school pupils in Laingsburg and Beaufort West.
It's part of the provincial government's plan to make these products freely available to underprivileged girls, many of whom miss class during their menstrual cycle because they can't afford to buy sanitary pads.
Spokesperson Sihle Ngobese says: “Access to sanitary pads makes a difference in the lives of girls, including ensuring they stay in school and retain their dignity. As a ministry, we’re working to find more sustainable solutions to this problem.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Nzimande: Zuma at heart of fight back by counter-revolutionaries
-
CT authorities monitor Westlake service delivery protest
-
Malema defends EFF’s campaign against Zuma
-
Five killed in head-on collision in Ekurhuleni
-
Fight against state capture seems to be a losing battle
-
Cops hunt suspects after Gauteng MEC Faith Mazibuko’s car hijacked
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.