WC authorities brace for Westlake housing protest

CAPE TOWN - Scores of Westlake residents in the Western Cape have threatened to shut down roads leading into the area in protest over housing.

Authorities have confirmed that residents have been given permission to protest on Monday.

The latest demonstration follows a string of similar protests in Mitchells Plain, Parkwood, Hermanus and Vrygrond over the past few weeks.

Westlake community leader Amanda Nobande says residents have had enough of empty promises, following years of meetings between residents and authorities.

She says there's a large number of backyarders in need of housing.

Nobande claims there's also no day hospital in Westlake, forcing elderly people to travel to Retreat for medical care.

“We are planning to close all entrances because we don’t want people going to work. We want people to be part of the march.”

Councillor Penny East says she will receive the community’s memorandum of demands on Monday.

“The Westlake committee has received permission for a legal march from Westlake to sub-council offices on Constantia Main Road.”

