2 Pietermaritzburg taxi rank shooting suspects hand themselves over to cops

This brings to five the number of people arrested for their links to the shootout.

JOHANNESBURG - Two suspects involved in a deadly shooting at a Pietermaritzburg taxi rank handed themselves over to police on Sunday.

One person has been killed and four others wounded when shots rang out at the Masukwane taxi rank on Friday.

It's believed the incident is linked to a dispute between competing taxi associations.

The police's Nqobile Gwala says the suspects are due in court on Monday.

“Two suspects handed themselves over today to the police. For now, there are five suspects and they will appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court tomorrow.”

KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda has called for calm following the shooting.

Kaunda met with taxi operators in Pietermaritzburg following the outbreak of violence. KwaZulu-Natal Transport departmental spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane says the MEC moved quickly to arrange a meeting with the taxi operators.

“He rushed to the scene to address operators to ensure it doesn’t escalate any further.”

Ncalane says the disagreement on who has the right to use certain routes has landed up in court. “When the matter is in court it brings limitations to us in terms of interventions.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)