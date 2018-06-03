SAHRC child protection week activities come to an end

The SAHRC says the campaign has so far been a successful endeavour as it better helps children understand their rights and responsibilities.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in Gauteng will today close the last day of its activities in commemoration of child protection week.

The commission along with the Justice Department visited schools in Soweto and Ekurhuleni this past week to educate school children on issues such as abuse, neglect, bullying and human trafficking.

The SAHRC says the campaign has so far been a successful endeavour as it better helps children understand their rights and responsibilities.

The commission's Phillip Molekoa said, “Our parents should be involved in the upbringing of their children.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)