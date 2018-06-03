SAHRC child protection week activities come to an end

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

SAHRC child protection week activities come to an end

The SAHRC says the campaign has so far been a successful endeavour as it better helps children understand their rights and responsibilities.

Child Protection Week 2012. Picture: GCIS.
Child Protection Week 2012. Picture: GCIS.
one day ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in Gauteng will today close the last day of its activities in commemoration of child protection week.

The commission along with the Justice Department visited schools in Soweto and Ekurhuleni this past week to educate school children on issues such as abuse, neglect, bullying and human trafficking.

The SAHRC says the campaign has so far been a successful endeavour as it better helps children understand their rights and responsibilities.

The commission's Phillip Molekoa said, “Our parents should be involved in the upbringing of their children.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA