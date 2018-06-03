SACP pleased with Ramaphosa’s efforts on ‘new dawn’

The party says while it still wants a discussion around the reconfiguration of the ANC-led alliance, it's willing to put differences aside in the name of unity.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) says it welcomes efforts by President Cyril Ramaphosa and his administration to rid government of corruption.

The party says while it still wants a discussion around the reconfiguration of the African National Congress (ANC)-led alliance, it's willing to put differences aside in the name of unity.

Ramaphosa’s talk of a ‘new dawn’ for the country has appealed to the SACP, with General Secretary Blade Nzimande saying they are encouraged by the moves to end corruption.

Hailing a new dawn a day after his inauguration, Ramaphosa promised to fight corruption, which had weakened the state-owned enterprises and to trim a bloated cabinet.

Under former President Jacob Zuma, the SACP threatened to pull away from the alliance and contest elections on its own.

Now, Nzimande says their first choice is to work together with the ANC and Ramaphosa.

The SACP welcomed the changes on the boards of state-owned entities and lauded the decision to place the North West government under administration.

Ramaphosa in February said his government was committed to “policy certainty and consistency”, in contrast to Zuma, who was criticized for policy shifts and unpredictable cabinet changes that rocked domestic financial markets and confounded investors.

“This is the year in which we will turn the tide of corruption in our public institutions,” Ramaphosa said in his first State of the Nation address.

He added: “We are determined to build a society defined by decency and integrity, that does not tolerate the plunder of public resources, nor the theft by corporate criminals of the hard-earned savings of ordinary people.”

Ramaphosa’s election as president, which was unopposed in the parliament, prompted a wave of optimism among South Africans hungry for change after nine years of economic stagnation and corruption scandals. Zuma denies all wrongdoing.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)