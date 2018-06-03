Ramaphosa: Ladysmith Black Mambazo is the real thing

The Grammy award-winning group performed in honour of former president Nelson Mandela at the State Theatre in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has described Ladysmith Black Mambazo as one of the greatest ambassadors the country has ever produced.

[WATCH] #LadysmithBlackMambazo President Cyril Ramaphosa, “And we applaud them, and we thank them for being the best ambassadors our country has ever produced” [Video by: Katleho Sekhotho] pic.twitter.com/oNX7mk1Wzs — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 3, 2018

For the first time, president Ramaphosa attended a live performance by the group.

#LadysmithBlackMambazo The President is introduced to each member one by one. The President mentioned that this is the first time he’ll be seeing the iconic group perform live. [KS] pic.twitter.com/M3db2izk3M — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 3, 2018

Ramaphosa was speaking at the event marking the centenary of Mandela’s birth.

The president heaped praise on the five-time Grammy award-winning group.

“Tonight, we are truly celebrating them because they’ve exported the country far better than the gold, diamonds and the wine we export. They are the real thing.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)