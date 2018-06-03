Popular Topics
Ramaphosa: Ladysmith Black Mambazo is the real thing

The Grammy award-winning group performed in honour of former president Nelson Mandela at the State Theatre in Pretoria.

President Cyril Ramaphosa poses with members of Ladysmith Black Mambazo at State Theatre in Pretoria, on 3 June 2018. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN.
President Cyril Ramaphosa poses with members of Ladysmith Black Mambazo at State Theatre in Pretoria, on 3 June 2018. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN.
15 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has described Ladysmith Black Mambazo as one of the greatest ambassadors the country has ever produced.

For the first time, president Ramaphosa attended a live performance by the group.

The Grammy award-winning group performed in honour of former president Nelson Mandela at the State Theatre in Pretoria.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the event marking the centenary of Mandela’s birth.

The president heaped praise on the five-time Grammy award-winning group.

“Tonight, we are truly celebrating them because they’ve exported the country far better than the gold, diamonds and the wine we export. They are the real thing.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

