Ramaphosa: Ladysmith Black Mambazo is the real thing
The Grammy award-winning group performed in honour of former president Nelson Mandela at the State Theatre in Pretoria.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has described Ladysmith Black Mambazo as one of the greatest ambassadors the country has ever produced.
[WATCH] #LadysmithBlackMambazo President Cyril Ramaphosa, “And we applaud them, and we thank them for being the best ambassadors our country has ever produced” [Video by: Katleho Sekhotho] pic.twitter.com/oNX7mk1Wzs— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 3, 2018
For the first time, president Ramaphosa attended a live performance by the group.
#LadysmithBlackMambazo The President is introduced to each member one by one. The President mentioned that this is the first time he’ll be seeing the iconic group perform live. [KS] pic.twitter.com/M3db2izk3M— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 3, 2018
The Grammy award-winning group performed in honour of former president Nelson Mandela at the State Theatre in Pretoria.
Ramaphosa was speaking at the event marking the centenary of Mandela’s birth.
The president heaped praise on the five-time Grammy award-winning group.
“Tonight, we are truly celebrating them because they’ve exported the country far better than the gold, diamonds and the wine we export. They are the real thing.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Nzimande: Zuma at heart of fight back by counter-revolutionaries
-
CT authorities monitor Westlake service delivery protest
-
Malema defends EFF’s campaign against Zuma
-
Jason Rohde murder trial resumes in WC High Court
-
SA Medical Association: Leadership crisis collapsing health sector
-
Five killed in head-on collision in Ekurhuleni
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.