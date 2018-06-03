Ramaphosa expresses confidence in the tripartite alliance

The president says the alliance is also planning to work together in tackling problems in governance.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says the tripartite alliance is working to become a united force.

Ramaphosa was speaking on the sidelines of the SACP's central executive committee meeting in Johannesburg yesterday.

He says the alliance partners are working to strengthen unity and to ensure that service delivery is efficient.

The president says the alliance is also planning to work together in tackling problems in governance.

“Our task must be to strengthen this alliance and we should address challenges in governance as we have seen in a number of places.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)