Philippi residents pick up the pieces after deadly fire
The blaze ripped through a section of the Masiya informal settlement in the early hours of Saturday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says several residents affected by a deadly fire in Philippi have begun rebuilding their homes.
Five children died in the fire, while a woman and another child sustained serious burn wounds.
Madikizela visited the scene on Sunday.
“This morning I went there. I wanted to extend my condolences to the family. We were informed the cause is not yet fully known, but they (the community) suspect an electricity cable may have led to the fire.”
The MEC says the community is distraught. “The sad reality is that many people in our country suffer the same fate.”
Madikizela is expected to visit the area again on Monday. “As leaders, it is important that we come together to help our brothers and sisters.”
The Mesiya informal settlement is part of the Kosovo development which forms part of the department’s catalytic project, the Southern Corridor. The MEC says this project will entail the building of hundreds of houses on the land which is owned by Sanral.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
