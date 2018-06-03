Over 200 arrested during police operation in Khayelitsha

One of the suspects is a 16-year-old accused of robbing a 25-year-old woman at gunpoint in Lingelethu while dressed in school uniform.

CAPE TOWN - More than 200 people have been arrested in a police operation in Khayelitsha over the past week.

The police's FC van Wyk says the suspects face a range of charges including arson, possession of cables and illegal firearms.

“Operations conducted in the Khayelitsha cluster led to arrest of more than 200 suspects for various crimes. We’ve arrested two suspects on charges related to firearms in Gugulethu and Strand. An arsonist was also arrested in Harare in Khayelitsha.”

