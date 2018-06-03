Malema: There’s no justification for the killing of women

Julius Malema and senior members of his party attended a service in Khutsong to pray for the country's youth on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - EFF Leader Julius Malema has used his address at a church service to speak out about violence against women.

“People respond to the church and people listen to the church. That’s why the church was there during the struggle. There is no amount of justification you can give for the killing of women.”

He also spoke about the role of the church in society. Malema thanked the congregation for welcoming the EFF and requested prayers for the party.

#Malema tells the church “we don’t want anything from you, not even votes, we just want you to pray for us” — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 3, 2018

#Malema “we are doing a wonderful work in parliament, we told you you won’t be sorry” — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 3, 2018

#Malema tells church “we have 25 seats in Parly but we behave like we have 256 seats cause we have you behind us “we know we are protected” — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 3, 2018

