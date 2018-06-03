Popular Topics
Malema defends EFF’s campaign against Zuma

Julius Malema says his organisation did not back down out of fear of being labelled the “disrespectful” party in Parliament.

EFF leader Julius Malema pictured on 3 June 2018 during an address at the Faith Gospel Church in Khutsong, North West. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
EFF leader Julius Malema pictured on 3 June 2018 during an address at the Faith Gospel Church in Khutsong, North West. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
16 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - EFF leader Julius Malema says Jacob Zuma would still be in power had his party not waged a campaign against his administration.

Malema says his organisation did not back down out of fear of being labelled the “disrespectful” party in Parliament.

He was addressing a church service in Khutsong on Sunday afternoon, speaking about violence against women, politics and the plight of workers.

Malema says the EFF has been called disrespectful many times, but he says that won’t stop them from holding those in power to account.

“If we had listened to these things that are disrespectful, Zuma would be still president today.”

He says had the party retreated from its tough talk state coffers would continue to be looted.

Malema says the EFF does respect its elders, citing the party’s relations with the bishop at the church.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

