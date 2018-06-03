Malema defends EFF’s campaign against Zuma

Julius Malema says his organisation did not back down out of fear of being labelled the “disrespectful” party in Parliament.

JOHANNESBURG - EFF leader Julius Malema says Jacob Zuma would still be in power had his party not waged a campaign against his administration.

He was addressing a church service in Khutsong on Sunday afternoon, speaking about violence against women, politics and the plight of workers.

The CIC @Julius_S_Malema clarifying why the EFF leadership visited Faith Gospel Church today. pic.twitter.com/apcCVch2XA — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 3, 2018

Malema says the EFF has been called disrespectful many times, but he says that won’t stop them from holding those in power to account.

“If we had listened to these things that are disrespectful, Zuma would be still president today.”

He says had the party retreated from its tough talk state coffers would continue to be looted.

Malema says the EFF does respect its elders, citing the party’s relations with the bishop at the church.

Malema: A number of church leaders pleaded with Zuma and never once did they ask for tenders, instead they pleaded with him to do the right thing for the country. Pastors are able to reason with leaders because they know how the people truly feel. — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 3, 2018

