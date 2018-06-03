Lesufi appeals to Gauteng SGBs to lead with integrity

Panyaza Lesufi says school governing bodies have a responsibility to ensure that pupils' education is not compromised.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has appealed to the province's school governing bodies to lead by integrity.

Lesufi yesterday held an SGB summit in Randburg where he officially welcomed newly elected members.

There’s been a number of problems at Gauteng schools including cases of sexual abuse, issues of mismanagement and protests leading to disruptions to teaching and learning.

The education MEC says school governing bodies have a responsibility to ensure that pupils' education is not compromised.

“We must not focus on wrong things. What is important is do we have the right teacher with the right qualifications in front of the right classroom? Did we appoint the right principal? That is your mandate.”