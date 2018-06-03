Lesufi appeals to Gauteng SGBs to lead with integrity

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

Lesufi appeals to Gauteng SGBs to lead with integrity

Panyaza Lesufi says school governing bodies have a responsibility to ensure that pupils' education is not compromised.

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
23 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has appealed to the province's school governing bodies to lead by integrity.

Lesufi yesterday held an SGB summit in Randburg where he officially welcomed newly elected members.

There’s been a number of problems at Gauteng schools including cases of sexual abuse, issues of mismanagement and protests leading to disruptions to teaching and learning.

The education MEC says school governing bodies have a responsibility to ensure that pupils' education is not compromised.

“We must not focus on wrong things. What is important is do we have the right teacher with the right qualifications in front of the right classroom? Did we appoint the right principal? That is your mandate.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA