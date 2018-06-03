KZN police on high alert after fatal taxi violence

Gauteng police mum on possible link between MEC, Tshwane mayor's hijackings
JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal police say they'll remain on high alert in Pietermaritzburg following a deadly shooting at the Masukwane taxi rank.
One person was killed and at least three others injured when gunmen stormed the transport hub and opened fire on security guards.
Police have since arrested three men in connection with the shooting.
The police's Nqobile Gwala says the suspects will appear in court soon.
“We are still searching for more suspects and we are doing patrols.”
