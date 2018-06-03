KZN government calls for calm in the wake of recent taxi violence
The transport MEC has appealed to taxi operators to respect court proceedings regarding a disagreement over who has the right to use certain routes.
JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda has appealed to taxi operators in Pietermaritzburg to allow the law to take its cause following an outbreak of violence.
A shootout erupted at the Masukwane taxi rank on Friday leaving one person dead and three others injured.
Police say gunmen stormed the transport hub and opened fire at security guards.
It's believed the incident is linked to an ongoing dispute over routes between competing taxi associations.
Kaunda has appealed to taxi operators to respect court proceedings which are currently underway regarding a disagreement over who has the right to use certain routes.
The department's Kwanele Ncalane said, “Until we get the court decision we will then be able to look at the matter.”
Ncalane says during a meeting with the provincial transport head all parties committed to law and order.
“We agreed that law and order should prevail in that area.”
Three suspects have since been arrested in connection with the shooting and police have beefed up their presence in the area.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
