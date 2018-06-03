Is the fight against state capture a losing battle?

The 'City Press' is reporting that insiders at the NPA say so far, they have nothing against Gupta business partner and former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane.

JOHANNESBURG - Law enforcement institutions tasked with criminal investigation into state capture are reportedly losing their fight in arresting the Gupta family.

The City Press is reporting that insiders at the NPA close to the Specialised Commercial Crime Unit (SCCU), tasked with the investigation, say so far, they have nothing against Gupta business partner and former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane.

The SCCU and the Asset Forfeiture Unit have been tasked with pursuing the Guptas, their companies, business associates and ensuring the money the family allegedly made through corruption remains in the country.

The paper is reporting that four senior NPA insiders have painted a picture of a team in disarray, plagued by lost opportunities and battling to put together a winnable case.

Last week, the state was dealt a significant blow in its state capture case against the family with the Bloemfontein High Court finding there are no reasonable grounds to believe the accused in the Estina Dairy Farm investigation will be convicted.

The family is accused of looting money intended for small emerging farmers from the Free State Agriculture Department through the failed project.

