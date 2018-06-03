Is the fight against state capture a losing battle?
The 'City Press' is reporting that insiders at the NPA say so far, they have nothing against Gupta business partner and former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane.
JOHANNESBURG - Law enforcement institutions tasked with criminal investigation into state capture are reportedly losing their fight in arresting the Gupta family.
The City Press is reporting that insiders at the NPA close to the Specialised Commercial Crime Unit (SCCU), tasked with the investigation, say so far, they have nothing against Gupta business partner and former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane.
The SCCU and the Asset Forfeiture Unit have been tasked with pursuing the Guptas, their companies, business associates and ensuring the money the family allegedly made through corruption remains in the country.
The paper is reporting that four senior NPA insiders have painted a picture of a team in disarray, plagued by lost opportunities and battling to put together a winnable case.
Last week, the state was dealt a significant blow in its state capture case against the family with the Bloemfontein High Court finding there are no reasonable grounds to believe the accused in the Estina Dairy Farm investigation will be convicted.
The family is accused of looting money intended for small emerging farmers from the Free State Agriculture Department through the failed project.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in Politics
-
Nzimande: Zuma at heart of fight back by counter-revolutionaries
-
Malema defends EFF’s campaign against Zuma
-
Malema asks church congregation to pray for EFF
-
De Lille to challenge aspects of DA constitution over her sacking
-
SACP pleased with Ramaphosa’s efforts on ‘new dawn’
-
Malema: There’s no justification for the killing of women
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.